PM DAVIS ON THE POSSIBLE OIL CRISIS: WE’LL BE CUTTING TAXES TO KEEP YOUR COSTS DOWN

NASSAU, Bahamas – As the Middle East enters a period of intense volatility following the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is reassuring Bahamians that the government is prepared to act as a shield against the inevitable ripple effects on the cost of living.

With the conflict centered near the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, the Prime Minister confirmed that the government is “watching carefully” and stands ready to implement strategic tax relief to protect the pockets of everyday citizens.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in a state of high alert, particularly regarding the safety of nationals and diplomatic interests in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our embassy is not far from the Israeli embassy in the UAE, and we are watching it very carefully to determine what happens,” the Prime Minister noted, acknowledging that “sadly, Iran has turned its guns on the UAE”. While the physical conflict remains thousands of miles away, the government is treating the situation with the gravity of a domestic security concern.

Prime Minister Davis spoke of a proactive solution-based approach to the potential crisis. He said the government is exploring two primary avenues of relief in case of price shock in order to protect the citizens. The government is reviewing the current tax structure imposed on the importation of fuels. By adjusting these taxes, the administration will aims to “minimize the impact” at the gas pump and on electricity bills.

Beyond direct fuel taxes, the Prime Minister confirmed the government will be looking at “giving relief in some other form or fashion,” suggesting a wider net of subsidies or concessions to ensure that the “unrest in the Middle East” does not derail Bahamian financial stability.

“All we can do is try to minimize the impact on our citizens,” Prime Minister Davis concluded. “We are looking how we could either relieve it through the taxes that is now imposed on importation of fuels and or giving relief in some other form or fashion.” said PM Davis.