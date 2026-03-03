Prime Minister Davis on the passing of V. Theresa Burrows

STATEMENT: Ann and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of V. Theresa Burrows.

Mrs. Burrows served The Bahamas with distinction across a long career in public service and corporate life, bringing discipline, clarity, and a steady hand to every role entrusted to her.

At the National Insurance Board, she helped shape the organisation’s people systems, training, and workplace culture as Deputy Director responsible for Human Resources and Training. She also carried major operational responsibility as Senior Deputy Director, and stepped forward as Acting Director during a key period, including the signing of an industrial agreement with the Union of Public Officers in July 2016.

Her record of service also included senior leadership in Human Resources at the Bahamas Telecommunications Company and the Water and Sewerage Corporation, along with service at the highest levels of the public service as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

Those who worked with Theresa speak of a woman who was direct and decisive, with a loyal spirit and sharp wit. She could move an organisation forward while still seeing the human side of every decision.

Beyond her professional life, she was known as a gracious public servant who treasured family and friends.

We join the nation in mourning her passing and we pray strength and comfort for all who loved her. May her soul rest in peace.