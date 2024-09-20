PM Davis on three years in office: ‘not every day has been easy, but every day has been a privilege’

NASSAU, The Bahamas – While addressing the Office of the Prime Minister’s Weekly Press Briefing, on September 19, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis pointed out that the week marked three years in office; and that “not every day has been easy, but every day has been a privilege.”

“And it is with great joy that I share my confidence in our country, my confidence in our people, and my confidence in our future,” Prime Minister Davis said. “We are finally gaining momentum, making headway on our most difficult challenges.”

“We began our term, as you know, at a very dark time – with the economy in tatters, our nation’s finances in freefall, and our hospitals, schools, and communities all in serious crisis,” he added. “All of these challenges were compounded by the global inflation crisis that followed the pandemic and then worsened due to conflicts abroad.

“The right choices matter, though – and ours turned things around.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that his Government ended the policies that “had caused so much harm and replaced them with policies which offered relief.”

“We pulled the country back from the fiscal brink — and revitalized tourism, creating new jobs, partnerships, and investments,” he noted. “We strengthened our presence on the global stage, standing up for fair climate finance, promoting our country and our people, and strengthening partnerships to protect our borders.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “In just three years, we’ve signed dozens of labour agreements, raised the minimum wage, launched a nationwide learning assessment, expanded health services, and brought innovative programs to communities across our islands. We’ve launched the country’s first National Youth Guard initiative, expanded Urban Renewal’s outreach, invested in our athletes, and fed our schoolchildren more than 150,000 hot breakfasts. We’ve knocked a billion dollars off our deficit – even while making game-changing investments in energy reform, airports and infrastructure in the Family Islands, agricultural programmes, and new hospitals – all with the one goal: building a future where every Bahamian can thrive.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that it was important to celebrate how far they had come because “so many Bahamians worked so hard for the progress we’ve made together – while never losing sight of the hard work that is still ahead.”

“There is much still to do – to realize our vision of a country where more Bahamians play a central role in our economy, and every family has the safety and opportunities they deserve,” he said. “We’re working to meet immediate needs – and we’re investing in a future filled with new possibilities.

“There are no shortcuts.”

“Real change takes relentless focus – and partnership with the Bahamian people,” Prime Minister Davis added. “So today, I do give thanks to God and to the Bahamian people for allowing us to be where we are today.

“A lot has been done; but there is still much more to get done.”