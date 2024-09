Dame Cynthia Pratt presents Lady Knowles a message from KING CHARLES III

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt visited Lady Holly Knowles on the occasion of her 100th birthday celebration.

Her Excellency presented Lady Knowles — the widow of Olympic gold medalist and community icon, Sir Durward Knowles — with a Message from King Charles III, Message from the Governor General, and an arrangement of flowers, at her home, on Thursday, September 19, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)