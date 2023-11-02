PM Davis Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Alma Adams

STATEMENT: It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sorrow that my wife, Ann-Marie, and I, along with a grateful nation, mourn the passing of Former Senator Alma Adams. Senator Adams served The Bahamas with distinction and unyielding dedication, not only as a senator but as a venerable diplomat and a compassionate educator.

Her tenure as Consul General in Miami and Ambassador to Cuba stands as a testament to her commitment to furthering the interests of our country and strengthening our international alliances. As the founding Chancellor of the Bahamas Alrae Ramsay Institute of Foreign Affairs, she molded the minds that will continue to shape our nation’s diplomatic future.

Alma Adams was more than a public servant; she was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother, and a stalwart in our community. Her contributions to the Progressive Liberal Party and her unwavering faith as a member of the St Agnes congregation showcased the breadth of her commitment to service.Her wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed by her colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by those she guided through her invaluable teachings, and by the many whose lives she touched.As we extend our heartfelt condolences to her daughter, Alana, her son-in-law, Terrell, her nephew, Pete, and the entire family circle, we join in solidarity with the multitude who grieve her passing.

May her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace and rise in glory.