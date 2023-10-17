PM Philip Davis meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

PM Davis Philip Brave Davis KC greets Pope Francis at the Vatican.

“On Saturday, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, I had the honour of being received by Holy Father Francis. The Pope is a beacon of moral clarity in support of uniting the world to take action on climate change. He understands the extreme urgency of this issue for countries like ours. He combines church teachings and science to make a powerful case for climate justice. We are grateful for his moral leadership, which is important not only to the more than one billion Catholics around the world, but to many, many others as well.”

— Prime Minister Davis