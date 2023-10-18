POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST HOMICIDE 2:28 am this morning – Was the victim on Bail?

The 34-year-old victim in the Marshall Road fatality.

NASSAU| Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting incident that has resulted in the death of a 34-year-old male. Bahamas Press has not yet identified the victim but we share his photo.

Police were alerted by its “ShotSpotter” technology of gunshots being discharged on Malcom Rd west of Winder Terrace sometime around 2:28 a.m. on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male unresponsive inside a red-coloured vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Emergency medical personnel responded on the scene and confirmed that there were no signs of life.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).