Ten PLPs vying for the vacant West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight as we open our bye-election news update feed that there were 10 letters submitted to the Progressive Liberal Party last evening vying for the vacant West Grand Bahama and Bimini Seat:

Shane Gibson

Samuel Brown

N. Edmond Munroe

Kingsley Smith

Robert Grant

Parkco R. Deal

Keith Russell

Caleb Outten

Calaritta Walker-Saunders

Lynden Maycock

The aspirants are set to be interviewed on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

ONE FNM we know so far has shown interest in the FNM and One for the Co-Idiots Party. The choice is clear there is only one party in the country that is displaying a democratic process for the NOVEMBER 2023 bye-election.