PM Philip E. Davis and PM Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa of Samoa hold bilateral meetings

Hon. Philip E. Davis KC and Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa of Samoa

Samoa| Today, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip E. Davis held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa of Samoa on the margins of the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), themed “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth.” The discussions centered around The Bahamas’ upcoming candidature for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, the climate change challenges confronting Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and Samoa.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Davis emphasized The Bahamas’ commitment to advocating for the unique needs of SIDS, particularly regarding climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development. He noted that The Bahamas’ candidature for the UN Security Council reflects its broader vision to represent and amplify the voices of SIDS on the global stage.

As part of their discussions, both leaders signed a joint communiqué to formally establish diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and Samoa. This agreement marks a significant step in fostering a stronger partnership based on mutual respect and shared values. Both governments reaffirmed their dedication to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, the Commonwealth Charter, and the promotion of peace, security, and national sovereignty.

This new relationship aims to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and climate adaptation strategies. Prime Minister Davis expressed confidence that this partnership would open new avenues for collaboration on key issues affecting both nations, as well as other SIDS globally.

Prime Minister Mataʻafa was joined by Samoa’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Fatumanava Dr. Pa’olelei Luteru, and H.E. Francella Strickland, Samoa’s Ambassador to Belgium. The signing ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of international diplomacy and the shared aspirations of all Commonwealth members for a resilient, peaceful, and prosperous future.