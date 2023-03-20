PMH Appoints New Director Operating Theatre

Dr. Colleen Fitzcharles as Director of Operating Theatre

NASSAU| The Princess Margaret Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Colleen Fitzcharles as Director of Operating Theatre at the hospital.

Dr. Fitzcharles obtained her medical degree at the University of the West Indies Jamaica campus where she cultivated her interest in Plastic and Reconstructed surgery. She received further training at Dalhousie University/ Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Nova Scotia Canada where she obtained her FRCSC in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.



Dr. Fitzcharles returned home to The Bahamas as the first Bahamian female surgeon at The Princess Margaret Hospital and The Doctors Hospital. She is well recognised for her contributions to hand surgery in the Bahamas and is responsible for starting the comprehensive hand clinic.



Although Dr. Fitzcharles is keenly focused on reconstructive surgery, she also performs burns surgery and cosmetic procedures such as breast reduction and abdominoplasties.



When Dr. Fitzcharles is not taking care of patients at The Princess Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital or her office, Bahamas Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, she is often found teaching medical students and surgical residents at the University of The West Indies Bahamas campus where she is an associate lecturer.



The Board of Directors, Managing Director and staff join Princess Margaret Hospital in congratulating Dr. Colleen Fitzcharles on her appointment as Director Operating Theatre.

