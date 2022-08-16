Police found 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr. chopped up IN A PLASTIC BAG IN THE BACK OF A CAR!

21-year-old Omar Davis Jr murdered.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide ronight and this story is tragic!

Police found 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr’s bullet-riddled body in a garbage bag in a Honda Fit parked in bushes in the Centreville area late Tuesday afternoon.

Omar had beaten the odds. Coming from the inner-city he excelled with a 4.0 GPA and in 2018 was awarded a scholarship to Central State University in Ohio where he graduated this year (June 2022). He had received a double degree in accounting and economics. He was discribed by many as “brilliant”!

His father was a bigtime drug dealer in the Kemp Road area. Omar Davis Sr, was murdered when gunmen shot him eight times outside of their home on June 1, 2013. Omar jr was just 12 years old at the time. It never stops. PRAY FOR THE FAMILY.

