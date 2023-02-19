POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC FATALITY ON ARAWAK CAY

Will Jorge of Miami, Florida

NASSAU| Police are investigating a traffic accident that has resulted in the death of a male tourist from Miami, Florida believed to be in his mid-twenties.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday 18th February, 2023 on Arawak Cay.

Preliminary reports indicated, that the victim was a passenger of a green 2019 CAM-Outlander Four-Wheeler, driven by a female in an open area, located in the vicinity of the Arawak Cay Police Station when she lost control.

Subsequently, the Four-Wheeler overturned and the male passenger was ejected resulting in serious injuries.

EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 42 year old female resident of Miami, Florida is assisting police with this investigation.