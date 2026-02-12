Police officer fatally shot an intruder on his property!

Intruder shot fatally after entering the property of a police officer.

MASSAU| So police now tell us the male shot by police on St Margaret Road off Shirley Street Wednesday evening unfolded this way.

A police officer returned home to his residence on St. Margaret Road and met on his property a male unknown to him.

Police said the officer and the male entered an altercation, which resulted in the intruder being fatally shot by the officer.

Madam Coroner was invited to the scene where a team of police were dispatched.

Bahamas Press warns all residents (THIEVES INCLUDED) avoid entering the premises of any police or anyone with a registered gun. IF YA IN MY YARD UNKNOWN TO ME I WILL DRAG YA INSIDE THE HOUSE! Yinner has been warned!

STAY OFF PEOPLE PROPERTY! STAY OUT THEIR HOUSE!

We report yinner decide!