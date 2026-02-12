Heavy equipment mechanic lost his life in an industrial accident at the Airport Industrial Park on Wednesday…

Kick Young passes following industrial accident at Airport Industrial Park.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that young man killed in that industrial accident out by the Airport Industrial Park in western New Providence today.

Kirk Young, 49, a heavy equipment mechanic, lost his life on Wednesday afternoon as he along with his son made repairs to a forklift at a construction site in the area.

Young is a freelance mechanic who is known throughout the community for his skills in repairing heavy equipment. He is just one of few who have the skills to repair heavy machines on the island.

He was fixing the forklift suspended in the air when the pressure suddenly released, crushing his skull in the collapse. He died on the scene after losing many points of blood.

Unfortunately his son was with him at the time of the incident both attempting to earn an honest day’s wage doing what he loved doing. This is sad.

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to the Young family on his passing and pray that his soul rests in peace.

