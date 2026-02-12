PM Davis could announce the election date as early as Monday evening!

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC set to call a snap election!

NASSAU| Coming from two large rallies this week Prime Minister Philip Davis KC could call a snap election before Easter (APRIL 5th).

The possibility of an early election came clearer on Monday when PM Davis announced the launch of his campaign on Monday 16th February, 2026.

The PLP will gather at Baha Mar Convention Centre in a live televised event to announce the start of the 2026 campaign.

PM Davis team has already printed and delivered its entire general election materials ready for distribution; leaving opposition parties still raising funds with no material yet in the country. The Opposition FNM cannot even find a candidate for MICAL which remains unannounced.

The Prime Minister got approval to hold an election following the publishing by Dean Dwight Rolle – Dean of the Cathedral – who reminded citizens that the first time in modern history a general election was called during the lenten season was back on March 14th, 1997 when then Prime Minister Ingraham broke traditions and held a general election in the middle of the Lenten season; Ingraham winning that election by a landslide!

All we say is this as we warned FNMs since JUNE 2025 – ELECTIONS WILL COME EARLY! It will come quickly! And by the time the FNM gets

its act together the elections will be OVER!

We report yinner decide!