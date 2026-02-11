PM Davis and Baha Mar developers break ground for a new $700 million development on Cable Beach

PM Philip Davis, DPM Chester Cooper along with Baha Mar President Graeme Davis, breaks ground on the new property 700 million resort development.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis KC joined developers at Baha Mar to break ground on a $700 million development that will transform the skyline of Cable Beach in Western New Providence.

The project, which is expected to begin this Thursday, will result in the addition of much needed room inventory on New Providence.

PM Davis noted that the new development will deliver some 1,000 new jobs in its construction phase alone and will add another 1,400 associates to the Baha Mar brand which currently employs some 5,300 team members.

“This more than $700 million investment is a major milestone for our country. It is a vote of confidence in The Bahamas. It is a signal to the world that our economy is steady, our tourism sector is growing, and our country is moving in the right direction.” PM Davis said.

“This development will generate economic activity across the entire value chain. Local suppliers. Farmers. Fishermen. Transportation providers. Logistics companies. Small businesses that provide services. Young entrepreneurs building careers in hospitality and technology. When we talk about national development, this is what it looks like. It is concrete. It is paychecks. It is contracts. It is training. It is upward mobility,” PM Davis added.

The Prime Minister noted that the Baha Mar expansion aligns with the country’s broader national vision. “We are modernizing infrastructure across our archipelago. We are investing in roads, airports, docks and energy reform. We are strengthening security. We are expanding opportunities in education, training and upskilling.

“Because tourism growth works best when it is supported by a strong national foundation.”

With more than 11,000 Bahamians already registered through the national Upskill initiative, PM Davis said many young persons are already looking to the future and they are saying, ‘”I am Ready’.

“Some are preparing for careers in hospitality. Some are learning digital skills. Some are strengthening leadership and management capacity. Some are building credentials that will allow them to step into higher-paying roles.

“When developments like this expansion create opportunity, our people must be ready to seize it. Upskill ensures that Bahamians are positioned for the jobs being created here and across our country. That is how policy connects. Investment creates jobs. Training prepares our people. Opportunity expands. Families move forward.”

The PM added that tourism is evolving. “Travelers demand excellence. Technology is reshaping guest experiences. Sustainability is no longer optional. Climate resilience must be part of every major development.”

The project once complete will provide 345 guest rooms, and 77 luxury branded residences which will evolve around the Baha Mar ecosystems.

The development is expected to be completed in 2029.