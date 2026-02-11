Two traffic fatalities victims in the capital identified…

Jarad Miller 33, and Dominic Brown 48 are latest traffic fatality victims.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified two men who lost their lives on Robinson Road on Sunday and Wulff Road last Thursday in traffic accidents.

Dominic Brown, a 48-year-old, was making his way home by foot when he was struck by a vehicle leaving his body in the middle of the road before fleeing the scene.

Someone witnessing the horrific scene telephoned his family and emergency services before dragging his body to the side of the road until help arrived.

Meanwhile, BP also has an update on that traffic fatality on Wulff Road last Thursday. The incident claimed the life of 33-year-old Jarad Miller who drove in the area.

The tragic multi-vehicle collision unfolded on Wulff Road near Kemp Road.

Police reported Miller was riding his motorcycle when it was struck head-on by a vehicle overtaking another car.

The impact left Miller with severe head and leg injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but died later that night.

BP cautions motorists to drive with due care and attention when operating on the streets across the country.

