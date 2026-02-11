Arthur’s Town Airport should be named in honour of Ervin Knowles

Mr Ervin Knowles

Dear Editor,

I feel moved as a Son of the Soil of Orange Creek, Cat Island, to write an open letter to the Hon Philip Brave Davis, to properly honour the legacy he inherited from Mr Ervin Knowles.

Mr Knowles stepped down in 1991 which forced a by election. He threw his support squarely behind Phillip Brave Davis.

There were many who wanted Luther McDonald. EK, as he was affectionally called, was adamant for Brave.

Arthur’s Town Airport was built by Ervin Knowles and was privately owned by him prior to selling to the government at a loss.

Those of us who still recall, know that the airport was built in Boggy Pond. Mr Knowles was a Pioneer and has arguably done the most for the people of Cat Island at that time.

It would be the greatest compliment to the legacy of EK and possibly the single most important thing that the Prime Minister can do to show the utmost kindness for EK’s benevolence.

I implore the Prime Minister to give this his full and sufficient attention.

Sincerely yours,

A Son of the Soil