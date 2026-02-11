The Opportunity Hub platform opens a new world of higher learning to all Bahamians. 

OPPORTUNITY HUB – Launch of the DIGILEARN INITIATIVE, 5th January 2026 – Prime Minister Philip Davis KC along with cabinet colleagues in attendance.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Government of The Bahamas has officially launched the Opportunity Hub, a new digital platform designed to connect Bahamians directly to programmes that create real pathways to success in small business development, upskilling, training, national service, agriculture, energy and transport, tourism, public service, and healthcare.

The launch took place during the Government’s Digilearn Initiative at the National Training Agency (NTA) on Gladstone Road on Thursday, February 5, 2026. In attendance were Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis; Minister of Education, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis; and Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell.

Prime Minister Davis said that, given the rapid technological advances reshaping the global landscape and impacting livelihoods, it is incumbent upon a responsible government to ensure that citizens are not left behind. He noted that the long-standing notion of success being driven by “who you know” rather than “what you know” must be redefined.

“It is the government’s responsibility to reduce reliance on who you know and instead focus on what you know—your skills, talents, and human agency,” the Prime Minister said. “With this platform, all Bahamians will have equal access to opportunities made available by the government.”

The digital hub element serves as the central online space for information and engagement on grants, training and apprenticeships, falling under the direction of the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training.

Education Minister the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin explained that UNESCO now formally includes digital literacy as a core component of literacy, and as a continuum of learning alongside reading, writing, and numeracy.

The Opportunity Hub platform opens a new world of higher learning to all Bahamians.

Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator Halkitis, said the Opportunity Hub is also a catalyst for economic activity, addressing the gap between the skills required by the economy and those currently available in the labour force.

“This platform builds on initiatives such as the National Training Agency, which responds to the demands of an ever-changing labour market,” he said. “By focusing on skills development, productivity improves, career advancement is facilitated, and individuals increase their earning potential. This, in turn, creates greater financial opportunities—allowing persons to save more, qualify for mortgages, and improve their overall quality of life.”

Minister Campbell highlighted the platform’s significance for the agricultural sector, particularly through the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), noting that it expands awareness of modern opportunities in agriculture.

“Our research shows that the average age of farmers in The Bahamas is 65,” Minister Campbell said. “This has contributed to the perception that agriculture is only for older persons, discouraging younger people from entering the field. Initiatives like the Opportunity Hub will showcase modern techniques and emerging areas of study—such as aquaponics—making agriculture more attractive to young, aspiring farmers.”

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Davis also underscored the role of technology in improving national safety and security. He noted that the addition of 500 police officers, 300 defence force officers, 200 prison officers, and expanded CCTV coverage across the country has contributed to a downward trend in crime.

“With the integration of technology, we are seeing crime trending downward,” the Prime Minister said. “In a more secure environment, people feel freer to move about without constant concern for their safety. All of these technological advancements ultimately enhance quality of life.”

Go to: opphub.gov.bs