Police officer fighting for his life

NASSAU| A police officer is in critical condition after he allegedly jumped from a moving car.

Police Constable Thomas Hairston, 33, sustained serious head injuries as a result of the incident that took place after 7pm on Sunday.

According to initial reports, Hairston jumped out of the car after he got into an argument with his girlfriend as she drove along Joe Farrington Road.

Police say the incident is suspicious and they are questioning the 44-year-old woman about the matter.

