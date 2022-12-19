Third woman killed in a traffic fatality in the country over the weekend…

Kim Friths

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting Kim Friths was killed in a traffic fatality last evening on Queen’s Highway on Grand Bahama Island.

She is the third woman to die on the streets of the country in vehicle accidents In 36 hours in the country.

A woman died on Friday evening on Bahamar Blvd and another hours later in front of GHS in Yellow Elder on Saturday morning.

This latest traffic fatality incident records some 12 road deaths across the country in just over a two week period.

Drive to arrive people alive this holiday. PRAY FOR THE VICTIM’S FAMILIES AND FOR DRIVERS!

We report yinner decide!