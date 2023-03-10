Police Officer fled Bimini before night fell as residents became furious following a caning at the primary school…

BIMINI| A police who wailed the backside of some seven Bimini Primary School Students this week quickly took BP’s advice and fled the island before night fell after one of the guardians had to be arrested before taking the law into his hands.

The police officer was invited by the principal of the island’s primary school to beat the young kids. One of the students attend a doctor in the US for medical treatment because he was left bruised following the caning.

Bahamas Press has warned officials to quickly defuse the matter before it escalates to uncontrollable levels.

Residents also blame the principal at the school for inviting the officer to wail the backside of the children, leaving serious injuries on the young students.

This is still a developing story.

We report yinner decide!