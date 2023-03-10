Justice served on another killer, this time on Grand Bahama Island….

Vernon Smith aka Five-O

FREEPORT| Justice is being reported for another family who suffered the cruel murder of their loved one on Grand Bahama Island some seven and a half years ago.

This week Tuesday a Supreme Court Jury unanimously found Larry Amonte Artillus, of 95 Bonefish Street GUILTY of the July 2nd, 2015 murder of 31-YEAR-OLD Vernon Smith aka Five-O of Williams Town.

Many would recall how the victim was found lying dead outside a black 2004 Ford Escape which had crashed in the bushes on Creswell Road. Excellent Grand Bahama detectives initially classified the death as a traffic fatality. But after further investigations and a pathologist’s study, it was classified as a homicide as stab wounds were found about the upper chest of the victim and were considered the cause of death.

The case was prosecuted by Mrs. Sheanda Cooper-Rolle of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

This is another case where justice has been served and the system worked!

