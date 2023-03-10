CHURCH AND PASTOR WAR  IN FAMILY ISLAND PARISH…

file photo

BREKAING| A priest in a Family Island Church has forced a delegation to land in the capital tonight to complain to the Bishop about their pastor.

A complete meltdown/breakdown has unfolded deep inside the Family Island parish, in one incident forcing the pastor to call the police with serious and dangerous language with unchristian exchanges following!

From what we know from our initial investigations, concerns have arisen over money. WHAT IS THIS?

BP will not accuse anyone at this time, but we ga say this: someone needs to quickly get a handle on this brewing situation before BP’s forensic audit team delivers a detailed report back to us.

Pray for the church!

We report yinner decide!