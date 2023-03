Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 33-year-old police corporal has been remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with his now 12-year-old daughter from November 2020 up to February 2023.

He has been interdicted from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and is expected to return to court for the presentation of the voluntary bill of indictment on June 8th. Guess he too soon join the COI.

What a time!

We report yinner decide!