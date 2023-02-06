Presentation of Vehicle to Centreville Neighbourhood Crime Watch

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Presentation of Vehicle to the Centreville Neighbourhood Crime Watch was made today by Bahamas Bus and Truck General Manager Ben Albury, Modernistic Pet and Garden Supplies Proprietor Anthony Thompson, and Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General Hon. Jomo Campbell, to Mr. Keno Wong, National Chairman of the National Neighbourhood Watch Council, Rev. Randy Hanna (NNWC) Centreville Over Town Community, and Superintendent Darvey Pratt.

State Minister Campbell explained, the vehicle is expected to be utilized to assist residents of the community in getting to and fro where the need and level of importance exists, along with monitoring of happenings within the community, and reporting of suspicious activity to the proper authorities, in addition to a number of other uses as need arises. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)