West Grand Bahama and Bimini in the hundreds welcome PM Davis and candidate Kingsley Smith as they arrive in Freeport…

PLP RALLY AND MOTORCADE SET FOR THIS FRIDAY WEEKEND!

Freeport| Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC and candidate Kingsley Smith have landed on Grand Bahama Island this afternoon to kick off the bye-election campaign for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat.

PM Davis was greeted by hundreds of excited supporters including supporters of former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson at the charter section as he rolled his tsunami machine on the ground.

The PM has already assembled some 300 of his TOP PLP generals in Grand Bahama and Bimini to begin the work of delivering the seat for the PLP.

A massive motorcade is being planned for this Friday and a rally is set for that same evening when supporters across the island will descend in the WEST GRAND BAHAMA community.

Davis’ Tsunami election machine will take no prisoners in the coming bye-election which we believe will be completed before this Thanksgiving holiday.

We report yinner decide!