Kingsley Smith tenders his resignation as Chief Passport Officer…

Kingsley Smith

NASSAU| PLP Candidate for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat Mr Kingsley Smith has as of today formally tendered his resignation as Chief Passport Officer in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The decision comes following his ratification as the PLP Standard-bearer for the upcoming bye-election.

Smith was appointed Chief Passport Officer by the Davis Cabinet on 16th May, 2022.

He noted while he has regretted leaving the job he loves he wished both Passport and Foreign Affairs staff all the best in the future.

