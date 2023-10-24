Three die from Nassau Village on motorbikes in one week!

Jesptha Ferguson

NASSAU| On Sunday 22nd October, 2023 a bad accident claimed the life of a 5th fatality victim for the week; an adult male who drove an unlicensed motorbike with a passenger onboard.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Jesptha Ferguson of the Nassau Village community.

According to preliminary reports, an adult female driving a gold Nissan Bluebird and an unidentified male driving a black Yamaha 250CC trail motorcycle collided on Alexandria Boulevard in Nassau Village.

Upon arrival, responding officers and emergency medical personnel found that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries. EMS provided medical assistance; however, the male succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Chief Superintendent of the Traffic Division David Lockhart told reporters, “…we’ve seen a rise in motorcycles on the road. We saw an increase in motorcyclists riding with the bikes unlicensed, uninsured, un-inspected and they were not wearing helmets. We want to say to them that they are also subject to the rules and regulations of The Bahamas and they must adhere to all the road traffic rules and regulations.”

Just on Monday 16th October, 2023 on East Street South near Calvary Deliverance Church police recorded the deaths of a male and female who drove on a motorbike in that area. And get this: both victims were from Nassau Village. Police recorded 27-year-old Deandre Stephen Woodside of Nassau Village and 37-year-old Rhashan Rolle of Nassau Village as victims in that incident. Another female was taken to hospital and survived the crash.

With the holidays fast approaching Bahamas Press is asking motorists to please slow down. Avoid drinking and driving. Avoid texting and driving. PRAY and seek the protection of the HOLY SPIRIT before entering or driving a motor vehicle. DRIVE TO ARRIVE ALIVE!

