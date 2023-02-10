Prime Minister Davis and Minister Sears arrive in Eleuthera for Russell Island Water Supply Project Commissioning

PM Davis arrived on Eleuthera and greeted by officers on the island.

ELEUTHERA, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, and Minister of Works and Utilities the Hon. Alfred Sears arrived today in Eleuthera for the Ceremony to Commission the Russell Island Water Supply project.

Also present: Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; Ministry of Works Parliamentary Secretary Bacchus Rolle, Permanent Secretary Luther Smith, Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Sylvanus Petty, board members including Loretta Butler Turner and executives. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Loretta Butler Turner on the ground in Eleuthera.

PM Davis greeting residents in Eleuthera.