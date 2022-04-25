Prime Minister Davis joins FTX Digital Markets executives in headquarters groundbreaking

PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. alongside Ryan Salame, CEO of FTX and executives at the headquarters groundbreaking today.

NASSAU| Since moving to our shores, FTX Digital Markets has already left positive footprints throughout The Bahamas.

The company has made an impact across the community and continues to deliver positive impressions in the country with growth to our national development.

Today, the FTX which moved its headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas broke ground to for its new headquarters.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. took part in the exercise this morning and said, “I look forward to attending the grand opening of the FTX Bahamas headquarters.

“Already they have employed a good number of Bahamian experts, and they will be hiring even more Bahamians with expertise in this area. Thanks again to Ryan Salame, CEO of FTX Bahamas and his team for identifying a home in The Bahamas and consistently creating opportunities for Bahamians.”