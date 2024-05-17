Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Acknowledges Pediatric Patients at Rand Memorial Hospital Following Lightning Strike

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) confirms that several students from The Bishop Michael Eldon Anglican High School are receiving medical attention at Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama, following a lightning strike on a tree.

Currently, eight students are under assessment. All are clinically and neurologically stable and are undergoing necessary tests.

We anticipate that five of these students will be discharged from the Emergency Department. The remaining three are expected to require further medical attention and monitoring.

We extend our sincere thanks to the school and medical staff at Rand Memorial Hospital for their swift and effective response to this emergency. We will continue to keep the families informed about their children’s conditions as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families. We are committed to ensuring they receive the best possible care during this challenging time.