Inspector Martin Roberts

FREEPORT| Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Grand Bahama Island mourns the sudden passing of young police Inspector Martin Roberts of CRO Freeport division.

Roberts presented himself at the Rand Memorial with just high blood pressure over the weekend but never recovered. He passed away this morning.

BP extends our deep condolences to his family and wider RBPF family on his sudden passing.

May his soul rest in peace.