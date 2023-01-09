Ret. Justice Rodger Gomez passes in hospital

Ret. Justice Rodger Gomez

NASSAU| Condolences are pouring into the GOMEZ family this afternoon following the passing today of former Retired Justice Rodger Gomez.

Justice Gomez passed away this afternoon while in hospital. He was 73.

He was called to the Bahamas Bar back in 1978 and practiced law in private chambers until 1989 when he joined the magistracy. He served as a Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate until 2004 when he was appointed the Chief Magistrate.

In 2013 Justice Gomez was appointed to serve on The Supreme Court serving in the Family Division of the Court; where he was charged with coordinating efforts in the development of a separate Family Court.

He was a humble, gentle and decent soul who firmly upheld justice and fairness to all while serving his country. He was a man of peace.

To his wife Gloria (nee Bethel) and children Michelle, Roger Jr., and Ricardo, siblings Archbishop Rt. Rev.d Drexel Wellington Gomez, Dr. Perry Gomez, Andy Gomez, Veronica, and Nita Gomez along with a host of extended relatives and friends we at Bahamas Press express our deep condolences on his passing.

May His Soul Rest in Peace…Amen!