REMARKS BY PRIME MINISTER, THE HON. PHILIP DAVIS  AT THE DEDICATION CEREMONY OF DISNEY LOOKOUT CAY AT LIGHTHOUSE POINT, ELEUTHERA

PM Davis and DPM Cooper at the completion of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point with partners from across Eleuthera!

May 30, 2024

“Ladies and Gentlemen,



Good morning and welcome! What a fantastic day it is as we celebrate the completion of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point with partners from across Eleuthera!



Today, we are not just unveiling a destination; we are celebrating a monumental achievement for Eleuthera, and our vibrant tourism industry.



The Bahamas has always been a shining star in the world of tourism, known for our breathtaking beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality. Today, we shine a little brighter as we prepare to bring new opportunities, new business, and new visitors to Eleuthera’s stunning shores. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a perfect example of what happens when vision, passion, and collaboration come together.



This project is a testament to the power of partnership. Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will open with an all-Bahamian leadership team and will create nearly 200 high-quality roles for Bahamians. Positions in a wide array of disciplines, exceeding the 150 jobs DCL committed to in the Heads of Agreement. In fact, the development has already created hundreds of construction-related roles for Bahamians and has partnered with constructors from Eleuthera and across The Bahamas.



We owe a great deal of gratitude to Mr. Thomas Mazloum, whose leadership and vision have been pivotal.



As we celebrate, let’s not forget the heart and soul of this project: the community of Eleuthera. The Junkanoo Rush Out, featuring both junior and senior groups from Eleuthera, and the special appearance by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, clad in designs by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Sealey, are a vibrant display of our cultural heritage and the joyous spirit of our people. Isn’t it amazing?



Lookout Cay is more than just a beautiful place; it’s a commitment to preserving our environment and celebrating our culture. The local community of South Eleuthera has been at the heart of designing the tourist experience for The Cay. Disney has collaborated with local businesses to ensure this development will sell authentic, high-quality Bahamian retail goods, souvenirs and arts and crafts; and that services to support the operation, such as the shore excursions, are Bahamia-led and highlight the works and history of Bahamians.



To the people of Eleuthera and The Bahamas, this celebration is all about you. Your resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit have brought us to this day. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is an example of what we can achieve when we come together with vision and purpose.



In our Blueprint for Change we promised a vision, a plan for every island. The Bahamas is more than just Nassau! It is time that we emphasize this for the many tourists that visit our shores. Our islands are a rich tapestry of culture and experiences, no two destinations are the same. We must cultivate each of these unique markets if we wish to grow our local economy and poise our people to truly thrive. Last year we welcomed 10 million visitors!! We must ensure more of them find their way out of Nassau to our beautiful family of islands. The people that live in our Family Islands, The people of Eleuthera, deserve this and so much more.



That’s why we’ve launched a Tourism Development Fund, to provide targeted funding for local tourism-based businesses. That is also why we have been investing in upgrading airports across the Family Islands, to drive airlift across the archipelago. And its also we have initiated nearly $100 million in major roadworks and infrastructure improvements across the islands, including right here in Eleuthera.



Eleuthera, we have come so far and have so much to look forward to. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this project possible. Your hard work, dedication, and passion have led us to this moment of pride and joy.



Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone together! May God bless us all and continue to guide and favor the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.



Thank you!”