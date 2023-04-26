RESURRECTION POWER HITS Anglican Church of the Bahamas as full communion returns

Bishop Laish Zane Boyd Bishop of The Diocese of Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands…

NASSAU| Anglican Bishop Laish Zane Boyd has, in an official letter to Clery and Parish Administrators, announced a further relaxing of Covid19 protocols and a return to full Communion (bread and wine) effective May 1st, 2023.

Bishop Boyd wrote in his pastoral letter, “Communion will revert to 2 kinds Body and Blood,” adding that hand sanitizing before and after communion is to be practiced.

Holy Baptism may also be allowed during the liturgy. However, this decision will be left to the discretion of the parish priest.

Anglican burials will return “to allowing the viewing of bodies in the church building before funeral services,” Bishop Boyd wrote.

The letter concluded that Covid is still a reality in the world and that the church must remain “vigilant and cautious,” paying close attention to restrictions if necessary in the future.

HALLELUJAH!

We report yinner decide!