Mrs Roberta Williama Sands

NASSAU| BP is reporting the passing this morning of Mrs Roberta Williama Sands.

She was the wife of the late Basil Sands and mother of Robert “Sandy” Sands and FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands, Retired Justice Dianne Stuart, Renee Lockhart, and Basil Jr. She died Sunday evening at age 90.

Robertha was also the sister of former Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest and aunt of Tommy Turnquest.

May her soul rest in peace.