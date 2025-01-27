Rogue BIASED Priest at St. Anselm’s thinks we in the PLP stupid as he allowed a FNM candidate to launch his campaign in church this past Sunday…

ST Anselm’s Parish in FOX HILL.

NASSAU| BP is watching closely a rogue priest deep in the Fox Hill community who has allowed an FNM candidate to launch his campaign inside the Church.

Now we ga be on the story until we see changes in fairness to the GOVERNING PARTY.

The rogue priest allowed the FNM candidate in the Fox Hill Community to launch his candidacy deep inside the Fox Hill Catholic Church service on Sunday.

Now we at BP will not allow this and rest assured this update will be reported to the highest levels of the CATHOLIC CHURCH!

The Church is known for its fairness and independence when it comes to politics, but the rogue priest clearly has an agenda. AND NO ONE IS STUPID AROUND HERE!

This holiday vouchers for food were given to by the Progressive Liberal Party to churches across FOX HILL, but the ROGUE BIASED PRIEST at ST Anselm’s Parish refused to accept the gifts for the people and sent the food vouchers back! WHAT IN THE HELL IS THIS?!

Now imagine doing that to the PLP Party, but on BIG Sunday past the same priest decided to allow a big announcement of the FNM plan for meetings in FOX HILL!

Bahamas Press is not prepared to start any fight with the church in FOX HILL but if you want a fight, well we can have one!

How could a Catholic priest reject the PLP but get cozy and allow campaigning IN DA CHURCH with the FNM candidate? YINNER CRAZY, EH?

