Single mother 23-year-old Philieara Sands is homicide victim #5 in afternoon shooting on Finlayson Street BIG SUNDAY!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has identified the latest homicide victim to be 23-year-old Philieara Sands, who was shot in the head and died later in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Described as a “friendly person.” the young mother had just given birth to a baby three days earlier to her death and was set to return to the family islands according to a relative.

She was sitting in a car when occupants of a silver Jeep opened fire on a group of people; hitting two men who were believed to be the intended target, but the single mother caught a stray bullet; the danger of hanging around criminals who are wanted using crowds for cover.

The incident unfolded on Finlayson Street around 3pm, just a few hours before an alleged gang leader Mario Brown was ambushed in the Cooper’s Terrance community in Kemp Road. He died on the scene.

The homicide count now stands at 5 for the year.

