Ronnie Armbrister

NASSAU| Singer Ronnie Armbrister has died. The former President of Bahamas Music & Entertainers Union passed away this morning in hospital.

He was once appointed Consultant of Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Tourism and was for many years the solo entertainer at FNM rallies, banquets, and functions across the country.

To his family, we pay our deep respect and offer prayers for his passing.

May his soul rest in peace.