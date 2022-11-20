Second fatality recorded in North Andros Sunday morning…

Scenes from that fatal car crash in North Andros Sunday morning.

ANDROS| Bahamas Press is reporting a second traffic fatality for the weekend this time in the community of North Andros.

Irene Newton lost control of her Nissan March early this morning and crashed into the Island Luck building at the entrance of Lowe Sound. She was pronounced dead.

This is the second fatal crash the first taking place on Acklins and claimed the life of police Sgt. 2721 Edgecombe.

Another crash occurred in North Andros later today but the driver escaped unharmed.

BP is warning all motorist to drive within the speed limits and reduce speed. The holidays are fast approaching and yinner must take all precautions when operating a vehicle.

Drive to arrive alive!

