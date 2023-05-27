Second Traffic Fatality and homicide recorded tonight…

FIRST Fatality incident is Atlantis employee Philippa

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that first traffic fatality victim as Atlantis employee Philippa.

She was driving along Prince Charles Drive sometime after 3pm and collided with a heavy truck driving in the opposite direction.

She couldn’t survive the impact which resulting in her vehicle folding like a thin crush soda can.

Bahamas Press continues to advise members of the public driving these UNTESTED dummy coffin-constructed lil-box vehicles to slow down and obey the rules of the road. The life you save will be your own!

Traffic fatality and homicide recorded Friday tonight…

NASSAU| POLICE have arrived at the scene of a Traffic Fatality at McKinney and Johnstone Avenue. This incident is unfolding in the Stapleton Community and is the second recorded fatality in just hours.

Meanwhile Police are also investigating a homicide. The male victim was fatally shot on Hospital Lane and Roger’s Corner.

MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE.

