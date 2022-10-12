Shooting in Red Land Acres takes victim to hospital…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are presently investigating a shooting incident, which occurred in Red Land Acres.

The victim in this incident is presently enroute to hospital via EMS personnel.

Bahamas Press is not sure if this victim is someone on bail. But this is a developing story.

Meanwhile police tell us a 59 year old male of Abaco will be arraigned in connection with the recent drug seizure, worth an estimated three million dollars.

Preliminary reports indicated that a joint-intelligence led operation between officers on the island of Abaco and Grand Bahama resulted in an estimated five (5) pounds of Cocaine along with over one hundred and twenty bales of suspected Marijuana and firearms being confiscated.

The arraignment will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Magistrate Court, Nassau Street.

