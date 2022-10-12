Exuma resident dies in fatality over the holiday weekend…

Traffic Fatality on Abaco takes life of Minister Leroy Thompson

Young Exuma resident Dereze Bodie lost his life in a traffic fatality over the weekend.

EXUMA| Bahamas Press has now identified that traffic fatality victim on Exuma over the weekend.

The victim is Exuma resident Dereze Bodie. He lost his life in a head-on crash on Saturday morning.

At 2:37am on October 8th, 2022 the local police station in George Town, Exuma received information of a serious traffic accident on the Queen’s Highway in Hoopers Bay involving a Silverado Pickup Truck and a Honda Accord.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Exuma Healthcare Center where the driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced dead by local doctors.

BODIE was a resident of the Hermitage settlement.

Similarly, on Sunday following day a youth pastor on Abaco Minister Leroy Thompson lost his life in a bad traffic fatality. Minister Thompson had just left a worship service at Zion on the island. He was traveling home with his wife who is now at PMH in hospital in serious condition.

Pray for all families involved. AND may the souls of the departed rest in peace.

