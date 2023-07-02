So GREEDY ATLANTIS filed a protest against Wendy’s opening on Paradise Island? WHO IS ATLANTIS?!

Live photo at ATLANTIS…

NASSAU| So GREEDY ATLANTIS has continued its war with local Bahamian businesses as it attempts to lock out any competition on Paradise Island.

Recently the popular franchise Wendy’s experienced a fight Atlantis who wants to bring a New York burger house to Paradise Island. Shack Shack, Atlantis’ New York burger house brand is almost complete and is getting ready to open. Could this be the real reason for Atlantis’ protest of Wendy’s? We know this is where the block on Wendy’s by greedy Atlantis has come.

Town Planning, which has full authority to grant permission to Wendy’s to operate on PI had approved the eatery to function on PI.

GREEDY Atlantis appealed the decision by Town Planning, which overturned the decision. Now what was the appeal? GREEDY Atlantis protested the fact that local participation in meetings with stakeholders was not carried out. Thus the decision has been reversed until that is done.

Bahamas Press has advised Wendy’s to have a meeting and pack the room with all yinner support from over the hill and some guests to the Bahamas to tell ATLANTIS (GO… We can’t say that!).

Wendy’s, have your meeting with stakeholders, then reapply for your application to open the eatery on Paradise Island to the Town Planning Committee.

GREEDY Atlantis should note that the restrictive covenants that were in place on Paradise Island, at that property in question, expired in 1975, some 48 years ago. Secondly, it should be noted that there is precedent for other fast food restaurants being in that same plaza, namely Quiznos and Dunkin’ Donuts. So GREEDY Atlantis where yinner get the audacity to come and fight local businesses in OUR COUNTRY…. to tell us what we can and cannot do?

When yinner are not running Bahamians off the beach, or trying to block jet ski operators, you want tell Bahamian franchise operators where they can operate? WHO IS YINNER?! THIS DA BAHAMAS and we turn 50 this year!

