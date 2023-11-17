So Pintard and Ingraham are presently supporting the Ponzi Scandal called Ujamma which was investigated by the Bahamas Securities Commission?

Michael Pintard Attacks FTX but supports Ujamma Scammer Ricardo Grant?

NASSAU| The nomination of FNM candidate for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-election Ricardo “UJAMMA SCAMMER” Grant speaks volumes to the flip-flopping of the FNM under the leadership of Michael Pintard.

Just weeks ago, back in October, while speaking with reporters, Opposition Leader Pintard called for a select committee to probe FTX and its fraudulent ponzi operations in the Bahamas. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Founder, was found guilty in a court in New York of crimes connected to FTX. His international operations were headquartered in the Bahamas.

Pintard said, “We intend during this in the month of November to officially call for the establishment of this select committee and debate this in detail.”

During the press conference at the FNM Headquarters Pintard added that he was prepared to have a full discussion of the “role any of his members played in terms of helping FTX get established, acquire properties, hire persons, some of whom worked previously with the government, and have they benefited personally or politically from any resources from this company?”

Now readers should note that FTX came to the Bahamas when Hubert Minnis was PM and Michael Pintard served in the Cabinet. But that is another story for another day.

What we at BP find mindboggling is the fact that while Pintard wants to probe FTX through a Select Committee of Parliament, he is on the ground today in West Grand Bahama and Bimini seeking to get elected Ricardo Grant who led a Ponzi Scheme from 2020 and defrauded thousands from Bahamians on Grand Bahama and around the Bahamas! That Ponzi Scheme is under investigation by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas.

Pintard is not calling for any Select Committee for the Ujamma Scammer Grant where thousands of dollars were lost in a ponzi scheme operated by the FNM Candidate and his wife. WHAT IS THIS?

On one hand, he wants to probe FTX but, on the other, he is trying to get a PONZI Scammer who is yet to return monies to his victims, elected to Parliament. Michael Pintard is doing this! Does this suggest the playwright/poet supports tricks and schemes against Bahamians? WHAT A CLASSIC ACT!

Bahamas Press is calling on all victims to come forth! We are also seriously concerned to see Hubert Ingraham, who should be enjoying his retirement now, supporting this level of SCANDAL AND CORRUPTION attached to the FNM Candidate he seeks to get elected to Parliament.

We ga report and let yinner decide!