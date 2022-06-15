So ya mean he didn’t know there was a Sweetheart BILL?

Former Minister throw Minnis under the bus and call the matter on Brussell expenditure to be investigation…

Darren Henfield

NASSAU| Former Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Darren Henfield is calling for an official investigation into revelations that the residence of an ambassador in Europe under the Minnis administration was renovated and outfitted with furniture for thousands of dollars during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henfield said Keith Bell, who made the revelations in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, could only have been referring to the ambassador’s residence in Brussels. He said neither he nor his permanent secretary at the time, Jack Thompson, knew about the expenditure.