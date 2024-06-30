Statement from the Foreign Ministry on Hurricane Beryl

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Consular Offices have received several telephone queries about Hurricane Beryl’s passage through Barbados and the Winward Islands region.

Bahamian Nationals in countries that Hurricane Beryl may impact should follow and monitor local and international weather updates and listen to the advice of local authorities, including shelter-in-place and evacuation orders.

We are in touch with Foreign Ministries in the region. Our Consular Officers in the region, and here in the Capital are in touch with their Caribbean counterparts. We have been assured that local authorities are capable of managing preparations for the storm and any foreseeable emergencies. Bahamians are nonetheless encouraged to register here for the latest updates and advisories.

