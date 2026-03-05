THE $5 MILLION QUESTION AND THE SHADOW OVER MICHAEL PINTARD

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

NASSAU| In politics, the line between a “campaign contribution” and “corporate capture” is very thin. As the GBPA tribunal case remains in focus, opposition leader Michael Pintard finds himself in a corner.

Now that the legal case has been closed, Pintard’s aggressive defense of the Port’s status quo. In recent days, he has sharply attacked the tribunal outcome as a loss, while most independent analysis shows that the government has restored sovereignty and control over the port. This has been perceived by many not as policy, but as protection of GBPA and their interests. In order to understand what could be the reason that the FNM leader does this, we have to go back a couple of years.

In 2024, in an interview, Pintard was forced to defend his independence amid explosive allegations of a massive $5 million windfall from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) – a contribution to his campaign. When pressed by the journalist on the rumored $5 million donation, Pintard refused to confirm or deny the figure. Instead, he pivoted to a defiant and notably coarse defense of his integrity.

“You may well help me in Marco City, but what you are unable to do is to buy my silence or have me detach and sell to you the testicles,” Pintard stated, insisting that no donor can “buy” his voice.

However, for a public tired of empty political rhetoric, the “testicles” defense rings hollow.

But, the conflict of interest goes beyond campaign donations. When challenged on his wife’s ties to the Freeport power structure, Pintard attempted a technical pivot, claiming:

“My wife works at Hutchison Whampoa. She does not work for GBPA.”

This is a distinction without a difference for the residents of Grand Bahama. Hutchison Whampoa and the GBPA are deeply intertwined partners in the Grand Bahama Development Company and other key entities. To suggest that working for one side of this powerful duopoly creates no conflict of interest is an insult to the intelligence of the Bahamian voter.

So the real question is: Does Pintard truly believe that the legal outcome is a loss for the Bahamas, or he speaks for his own interest? Bottom line is, this isn’t just about a $5 million check or a wife on a Port-partner’s payroll. This is about who owns the future. Should we be a sovereign nation that commands its own land, its own customs, and its own destiny? Or should we still remain under control and influence created 70 years ago?