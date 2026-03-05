PM DAVIS: $650 million investment featuring some of the largest floating dry docks in the world!

PM DAVIS: Grand Bahama is building real momentum, and the expansion of the Grand Bahama Shipyard is a big part of it.

This $650 million investment featuring some of the largest floating dry docks in the world is helping position the island as a major hub for maritime repair and services, and is expected to become one of Grand Bahama’s largest employers. Just as important are the young Bahamians stepping into skilled trades through apprenticeships, building real careers right here at home.

Grateful for the work of Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey in helping bring investment, opportunity, and progress to the island.